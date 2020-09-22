      Weather Alert

Hilary Duff’s Husband Got Her Name Tattooed On His Butt

Sep 22, 2020 @ 7:27am
NEW YORK, NY - MAY 19: Actor Hilary Duff appears onstage during Vulture Festival Presented By AT&T: Getting Older With Younger at Milk Studios on May 19, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Vulture Festival)

Hillary Duff’s husband Matthew Koma got her name tattooed on his butt.

 

He said, “Good luck winning a fight with your wife when her name’s tattooed on your butt cheek.” Hillary commented on the post and said, “Finest tiniest booty around,” along with the hashtag #youstucknowboy.

 

MORE HERE

