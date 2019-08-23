      Weather Alert

Hilary Duff is Returning as Lizzie McGuire on Disney+

Aug 23, 2019 @ 7:29pm

Omg it’s time to get hyped! All your Disney dreams are coming true! Lizzie McGuire is officially back on Disney+ WITH HILARY DUFF!

This is what dreams are made of!!!

TAGS
Disney Disney Plus Hilary Duff Lizzie McGuire
POPULAR POSTS
Forbes Released The World’s Highest-Paid Musicians of 2018
How Much Do the Kids in 'Stranger Things' Make??
Ben & Kelly Podcast
Which Celebrities Are Losing Their Homes to California Wildfires
Tom Brady Drinks So Much Water it Could Kill an Ordinary Person
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE