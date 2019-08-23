Hilary Duff is Returning as Lizzie McGuire on Disney+

Omg it’s time to get hyped! All your Disney dreams are coming true! Lizzie McGuire is officially back on Disney+ WITH HILARY DUFF!
SURPRISE!!! I’ve been trying to contain this excitement for a loooong time while this has been in the works! I am beyond excited to be home again, back with my girl ♥️…and into her 30’s #bringbackbutterflyclips #lizziemcguire #thisiswhatdreamsaremadeof #lizzieforpresident #DisneyPlus #D23Expo . . . . . . Also, If you needed yet another reason to get Disney+ ….the #lizziemcguiremovie will be living there!
A post shared by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff) on Aug 23, 2019 at 4:03pm PDT
This is what dreams are made of!!!
THIS IS WHAT DREAMS ARE MADE OF. #LizzieMcGuire is coming back. https://t.co/ZQT5J3UiPP
— E! News (@enews) August 23, 2019
