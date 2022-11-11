Hilary Duff Calls Aaron Carter Memoir A “Heartless Money Grab”

A book about Aaron Carter’s life is set to come out November 15 — not even a month after his death. According to Billboard, he had been working on it via interviews with author Andy Symonds. It will cover his relationship with family, drug use, and mental health.

Not everyone is on board with the release though. Hilary Duff, for example, who had a long-time relationship with Aaron called it “a heartless money grab” per E! News. She shared a tribute on Instagram when she learned he passed.

If the artist himself had worked on the project, is it wrong to release it after his own death?