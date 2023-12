Source: YouTube

Hilary Duff and hubby Matthew Koma had an adorably chaotic Christmas card saying “So much for silent nights!” That’s how they announced to the world they are adding baby #4 to their brood! She shared the pic on Instagram as did Koma.

Duff shares 2-year-old Mae and 5-year-old Banks with Matthew, and 11-year-old Luca with her ex husband, Mike Comrie.

Congratulations!