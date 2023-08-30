99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Hilarious Warning About Amazon Voice Commands Thanks To This Kid’s Shopping Spree

August 30, 2023 6:48AM EDT
Share
Source: YouTube

This one really tows the line of Setting the Bar and a Feel Good…the Feel Good part being the life lesson for parents we all can take away from this.

Tucker Bohman’s 5-year-old son, Beckham, figured out how voice command could help him buy $1000 in toys!  Like a monster truck that jumps 23 inches, a $500 hot tub, 45 kid Spider-Man walkie talkies, a LAZY RIVER that’s 45 feet around and 112 water slides…just to name some of it!  Honestly, didn’t know you could buy a lazy river or 112 water slides. 

There was 2 ½ hours of a conversation he had with Alexa helping him shop! The lesson?  Disable voice ordering on your app! 

More about:
Amazon
Beckham
dad
GMA
Kid
shopping spree
Tucker Bohman
viral
voice command

POPULAR POSTS

1

"The Blind Side" Family Responds To Lawsuit With Allegations Of Their Own
2

Bob Barker Passes Away At 99
3

Mom Trains Dog With Word Buttons In The Most Hysterical Way
4

Oliver Anthony Debuts At #1 On Billboard Hot 100 Chart With Viral Hit
5

Sam Asghari Files For Divorce From Britney Spears

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE