HighSchoolMeVsAdultMe Truly Shows How We’ve Aged

Mother and daughter at dinner restaurant, eating fast food

People are sharing #HighSchoolMeVsAdultMe on social media and my GOODNESS does it show how much we’ve aged! This hashtag is so real, it hurts!

From what we eat, to our sleep schedule and more, it’s all changed.

High school me: If it's too loud, you're too old. Adult me: Could you breathe a little quieter, I want to take a nap #HighSchoolMeVsAdultMe — Cthulhu Lou Grant (@TheRealMattL) March 7, 2019

High-school me: Eats loads of fast food & doesn’t gain weight. Adult me: Looks at one donut & gains 5 lbs. #HighSchoolMeVsAdultMe — Camille Woodhouse (@CJW_SportsRadio) March 8, 2019

#HighSchoolMeVsAdultMe HS me: can I sleepover at my friend's house tonight mom? Adult me: do you have satin pillowcases? No? I'm going home pic.twitter.com/DPcgoQuvvP — essdee (@SunburntSomali) March 8, 2019

High school me:

I don’t have anything to do this weekend, this is the worst… Adult me:

I don’t have anything to do this weekend, this is the best!#HighSchoolMeVsAdultMe — G2 (@G2istheman) March 8, 2019