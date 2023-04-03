Highlights and Lowlights from April Fools’ Day

What is the best April Fools prank you’ve pulled?

It can be risky for businesses to partake in April Fools’ Day tom-foolery. Some people like to have fun with it but a lot of people do NOT like being pranked.

Here are some businesses who gave it a go anyway:

McDonald’s

In Australia, McDonald’s teased a new sandwich called the “McFry” – a Quarter Pounder with French fries stuffed inside. And people were so excited that they were disappointed that this WASN’T a real thing.

Tinder

Tinder claimed they were banning photos of singles holding FISH making Tinder the first dating app in history to be “fish free.”

Subaru

Subaru said that they were entering the granola business, with “Subaru Forager Granola.” The described it as, “The closest thing you’ll find to eating compost for breakfast.”

GasBuddy

The GasBuddy app joked that they were coming out with a new signature fragrance called “Pump #5.”

Panera Bread

Panera Bread tried to convince (very gullible people) people that they’d be releasing a “Breadbowl Hot Tub.”

What was the best April Fools’ Day prank YOU heard about this year? Or what was the WORST one?