High School Student Fixes His School Bus

Source: YouTube

When Gavin Natti was driving home from a doctor’s appointment on Wednesday In Massachusetts and saw his school bus on the side of the road, he immediately took action.

He’s a junior at Essex North Shore Agricultural and Technical School said the bus had overheated, and his bus driver was surprised to see him come to the rescue.

They notified the school’s bus mechanic who only came once Gavin knew he didn’t have the replacement part. Together they fixed it and he was riding that bus to school the next morning!