99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

High School Student Fixes His School Bus

April 12, 2024 7:41AM EDT
Share
Source: YouTube

When Gavin Natti was driving home from a doctor’s appointment on Wednesday In Massachusetts and saw his school bus on the side of the road, he immediately took action.

He’s a junior at Essex North Shore Agricultural and Technical School said the bus had overheated, and his bus driver was surprised to see him come to the rescue. 

They notified the school’s bus mechanic who only came once Gavin knew he didn’t have the replacement part. Together they fixed it and he was riding that bus to school the next morning! 

More about:
fixes school bus
Gavin Natti
Massachusetts
Student

POPULAR POSTS

1

High School Dance Team Surprises Their Coach At Her Wedding
2

First Celebrities Coming For Derby Parties Announced
3

"SNL's Target Lady" Finally Making It Into A Target Commercial
4

University of Kentucky Dancer Kate Kaufling's Passing Gets National Attention
5

Backstreet Boys Have Re-Recorded Their Biggest Hits And Personal Faves

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE