High School Coach Breaks Three-Pointer Guinness World Record

August 16, 2024 6:51AM EDT
Source: YouTube

 A high school basketball coach from Maine may have broken a Guinness World Record by sinking 1,134 three-pointers in 1 hour.  Ryan Martin says he got the idea after shooting around with his buddy and made 104 in a row. So his friend told him to see if there’s a record and try to break it.  So he started training for it like you would a marathon doing some 20 minutes sessions leading up to it, and figuring out how to pace himself through an hour.

He did on August 9th! 

The current record stood at  1,077 set back in 2012 by a guy named Daniel Loriaux in Oregon. So now Martin is waiting for official confirmation from Guinness. 

