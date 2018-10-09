Hide Your Gnomes! The Gnome Thief is On The Loose

Yard gnomes are an endangered species lately as some news has come to light that’s sure to cause worry for any 3 foot tall yard figurine.

It was July of 2018 when the nastiest of nasties finally met justice face to face in a Louisville court-room. Up to that point, Barton Bishop had been terrorizing the quiet Highlands neighborhood with a string of thefts that would leave John Dillinger himself standing in awe.

Bishop, you see, was a special kind of thief. Money and shiny things were not the target of his thievery. No…Bishop’s alleged thievery went much lower. The man was in a Louisville court room facing charges of allegedly stealing plants, patio furniture and yard gnomes from homes in the Highlands.

YARD GNOMES!

WDRB 41 Louisville News

Today, we all sleep a little less soundly at night knowing that Bishop failed to appear in court to face 67 charges of receiving stolen property.

Bishop was originally taken into custody on July 9th at a campground in Georgia. Now that he has missed his court appearance, LMPD is asking your help in bringing him in.