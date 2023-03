Source: YouTube

Ranch is a beloved salad dressing that makes an amazing dip for veggies or spinach dip, awesome on burgers and chicken…but ice cream?? Yep…ranch ice cream is becoming a thing you’ll find at 3,500 Walmart locations across the country. Hidden Valley Ranch teamed up for a collaboration with Van Leeuwen, but only for a limited run March 20 through May 28.

