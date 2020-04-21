      Breaking News
HGTV Planning Mom-A-Thon For Mother’s Day

Apr 21, 2020 @ 9:15am

HGTV’s Mother’s Day lineup on Sunday, May 10, is an all-day, binge-worthy extravaganza from 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. that spotlights the network’s expert, superstar moms as they demo, reimagine, rehab, rebuild and transform homes to help families.

You’ll see specially selected episodes of Rock The Block, GOOD BONES and Home Town…ideal comfort viewing while everyone stays #HomeTogetherTHE LINEUP culminates at 8:30 p.m. with the half-hour special Renovate Like a Mother, starring expectant mothers Jasmine Roth (Hidden Potential and Help! I Wrecked My House) and Mina Starsiak Hawk (Good Bones). During the intimate, self-shot special, Jasmine shares her own exclusive, pregnancy footage, and Mina talks about her IVF journey and second pregnancy.

 

