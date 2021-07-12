Hero Gets National Attention For Stopping A Local Kidnapping

Super scary situation happened July 2 when Prentiss Weatherford says he saw the alleged abduction of a 6-year-old girl on a bike off Haney Road in Valley Station. “He just walked up, grabbed her by the collar, picked her up off the bike, and then just tossed her in the passenger seat,” Prentiss told Inside Edition’s Steven Fabian. Prentiss jumped into his own car and chased after the suspect. He was able to get a partial license plate, and reported that to the police.
That was the information that led to the arrest of 40-year-old Robby Wildt about 30 minutes later, and the girl found safe. Police released chilling body cam footage. Neighbors were stunned Wildt was the perpetrator.