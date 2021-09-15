Here’s Why Britney Spears Deactivated Her Instagram Account

Britney Spears was open about the fact that one way she felt like she had a voice during her conservatorship was through Instagram, but now her account is gone. That was a calculated decision by her to send a “powerful” message to the court who is deciding whether or not to dissolve the conservatorship.
A source told Page Six: “She’s happy and in a great place, and silence can be a powerful thing and a powerful message. This was her decision,” saying Britney is stepping away from social media “in light of the successful path that she’s been on and continues to be on [following] the news of [her engagement].”
