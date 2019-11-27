      Weather Alert

Here’s Which Restaurants Are Offering Black Friday Deals

Nov 27, 2019 @ 9:59am
Paso Robles, CA USA - June 7, 2011: A Taco Bell drive thru sign on Niblick St in Paso Robles CA.

Chances are all that Black Friday bargain hunting will work up a huge appetite. Thankfully several restaurants are offering meal deals.

Shoppers at participating Applebee’s locations will be treated to a free Triple Chocolate Meltdown dessert with the purchase of an adult entree.

Drop $25 at Cheesecake Factory on gift cards and they’ll give you a free slice in 2020.

Buy a refillable tumbler at Starbucks and they’ll fill it with a free coffee or tea in the new year.

Dunkin’ guests score a medium-sized latte, cappuccino or Americano for $2 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. daily at participating locations.

When parched from all that Black Friday shopping, stop by any participating Taco Bell location to receive a free small Mountain Dew Baja Blast Zero Sugar or Pepsi Zero Sugar with any purchase.

 

 

Celebrate Black Fryday with any size fries except XL for only $1.  Clever.

Those are just some of the many deals this Black Friday. See More Here

