Here’s Where You Can Get Deals And Freebies On National French Fry Day
July 13, 2023 7:53AM EDT
It’s National French Fry Day, so we wouldn’t be doing our jobs if we didn’t pass along deals and freebies at area restaurants right??
- Carl’s Jr. and Hardee’s: On July 13, 2023, My Rewards Members who purchase French Fries, a la carte or as a part of a Combo, through the Hardee’s App or website will receive an in-app offer for Free Small French Fries with minimum $1 purchase to be used up to one time per 24-hours through December 31, 2023.
- McDonald’s: Offering a free any size fries via the brand’s mobile app on July 13, 2023. No purchase necessary.
- Penn Station Subs: Offering a free fry with the purchase of any sub on July 13, 2023
- Smashburger: Offering free Smashfries with any purchase on July 13. Customers can claim this deal in-store or on the website/app with the code: “FRIES.” This offer includes Smashfries, French Fries, and Sweet Potato Fries. No minimum purchase required.
- Wendy’s: Offering a free any size Fry with any in-app purchase from July 13 through July 16. Simply apply the offer to your mobile order or scan in-restaurant or at the drive-thru.
