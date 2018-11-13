Here’s Where You Can Eat on Thanksgiving in Louisville

If you’re not cooking or have nowhere to go for Thanksgiving, here are a few places in Louisville that will be open on Thanksgiving.

With Thanksgiving just a few days away, you should probably start solidifying all of your plans. If you’re cooking for a crowd then good for you! However, if you have no plans but still want to stuff yourself on Turkey, stuffing, mash taters, green bean casserole and more; here are a few places that will be open and serving food.

Varanese

Chef John Varanese and his team will prepare the Turducken dinner and side dishes for pickup before Thanksgiving Day. Turducken is a dish consisting of a deboned chicken stuffed into a deboned duck, further stuffed into a deboned turkey. It can be purchased pre-cooked or raw. There are several side dish options offered. Must be placed by Nov. 17. 502-899-9904; varanese.com.

8UP Elevated Drinkery & Kitchen

350 W. Chestnut St., 2-8 p.m. Thanksgiving Day. An à la carte menu crafted by executive chef James Moran with crispy Brussels sprouts with Capriole Farms goat cheese; grilled turkey breast with cranberry apple compote; and braised short rib with fingerling potato. Desserts from pastry chef Kimberly Beam, includes Kentucky bread pudding with bourbon caramel ice cream and sweet potato cheesecake with toasted marshmallow. Menu prices range from $8 to $40. Reservations are not required, but recommended. For more information, or to make reservations, call 502-631-4180 or 8uplouisville.com.

Churchill Downs

700 Central Ave., Thanksgiving Day. Celebrate at the historic track with a traditional buffet and horse racing. Buffet complete with holiday favorites, including sorghum-glazed ham, herb-roasted turkey, butternut squash and corn salad. The buffet is served from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. $3-$70. 502-636-4400.

