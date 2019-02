My mind is kinds blown…

Chocolate, wafers, ummmm maybe some more chocolate! Have you ever wondered what is in the center of a Kit-Kat candy bar?

Turns out that the center of a Kit-Kat is more than just chocolate and wafers.

The inside layers are actually made out of chocolate, wafers, and ground up Kit-Kats.

The mind-blowing fact was discovered during a BBC documentary.