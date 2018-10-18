Here’s What NOT To Do If You Win Powerball or Mega Millions

FILE - This Oct. 24, 2016, file photo shows dollar bills in New York. After years of paying next to nothing on deposits, much to the determent of savers everywhere, banks are starting to pay higher amounts in interest on the money people deposit with them. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

The Powerball and Mega Millions Jackpots together are totaling $1.4 Billion (with a B) marking the highest joint jackpot in history. Here’s what not to do if you win.

The Mega Millions jackpot is going to crest $970 million and the Powerball will be about $430 million at the next drawing. That will mark the first time in history that the two jackpots combined have been more than $1 billion. The chances of you winning both are astronomical, same as winning one or the other. Still, that’s not stopping people from fantasizing about what they would do if they won.

But if you win, what should you NOT do? Here are 4 things you should NOT do if you win either jackpot…or, any large sum of money for that matter.

1. Don’t forget to sign the back of the ticket. It protects you in case someone steals it. So you should sign it immediately.

2. Don’t tell anyone. People will come out of the woodwork looking for handouts. But an even bigger concern is who THEY’LL tell. Sooner or later you’ll meet cousins you didn’t know existed, your great, great aunt on your step mother’s side, 4 times removed will all of a sudden love you the best. You see where this is going.

3. Don’t take the lump sum. If you’re smart with money, you can make even more money with the lump sum. The problem is, most people aren’t smart with money. 70% of people who get a huge windfall of cash lose it or spend it all within a few years. There have been reality shows made about lottery winners who have gone broke and/or wound up in prison. Be smart!

4. Don’t start backing all your friends and family’s business ideas. And don’t start buying people cars and houses. It’s amazing how fast you can burn through cash. Although if you win a BILLION dollars…go for it.