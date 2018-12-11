Here’s The Reason You Love Mariah Carey’s Christmas Song

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - DECEMBER 31: Mariah Carey performs at Crown Casino's New Year's Eve Party at Crown Palladium on December 31, 2015 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Scott Barbour/Getty Images)

Mariah Carey has on of the most successful contemporary Christmas songs to be written in the past 30 years and there’s a secret reason why.

“All I Want For Christmas” by Mariah Carey is arguably one of the most prolific Christmas songs to be released in the past 30 years. It’s one of the most played Christmas songs on the radio every year. It’s also a favorite among Mariah’s most devout fans.

But what if I told you that the song itself isn’t the reason you love it? Instead, it’s because of a secret chord progression she and her producers recognized in some of our long time Christmas favorites.

Watch the video and be amazed.

So there ya have it. Happy holidays!