Here’s The Real Story Behind The ‘Angry’ Tom Hanks Cannes Photos

May 25, 2023 8:06AM EDT
Source: YouTube

Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson walked the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival and photos were captured that appeared to show Hanks looking angry and scolding a guy. Wilson set the record straight (and the guy in the photos concurred) that it was simply too loud to understand where they were supposed to be going.

The guy was a red carpet manager trying to guide them to where they were supposed to be walking. Wilson said in her Instagram stories “This is called I can’t hear you. People are screaming. What did you says? Where are we supposed to go? But that doesn’t sell stories. Nice try.”

Hanks is starring in a new film at the festival called “Asteroid City.”

