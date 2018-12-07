Here’s How You Stop The Porch Thieves

Porch thieves or “porch pirates” as they’ve come to be known will find it harder to steal your stuff if you do these things.

It’s a plague around this time every year. With so many people ordering presents on Amazon and other online sites; it creates a target rich environment for the worst among us. You can’t be home at all hours to wait for a delivery. So thieves take advantage of this and steal your stuff before you get home.

There are ways to put a stop to it and here they are in no particular order.

1. Ship things to an Amazon locker, a UPS or FedEx store or to your work. Just make sure it’s cool with your boss to receive personal packages.

2. Team up with neighbors. If you have a neighbor who’s retired or works from home, ask them if you can ship something to their house . . . or if they’d collect any packages left at your door.

3. Request a signature delivery. The downside is somebody needs to be home to sign for it. And depending on your work schedule, you might end up in a long line at the Post Office on a Saturday.

4. Track packages online. Also, sign up for delivery notifications in case the package gets delayed . . . or delivered earlier than expected.

5. Install security cameras. There are several camera systems that record AND send real-time alerts to your phone when the motion detector senses movement.

6. Make it look like you’re home. Leave lights on a timer. If you have an extra car, park it in the driveway so it looks like you’re home. Even small changes can make a thief pass your house for an easier target.

