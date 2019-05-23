Here’s How To Get DJ Khaled’s Voice On Waze For Extra Entertainment On The Road

Roadtrips will now be HYPE AF!

Waze is an app to help you maneuver through traffic, accidents and the police.

Waze has found ways to make the ride fun by using various accents to direct you. They even use celebrity voices like Tyler Perry’s character, Madea and Liam Neeson’s voice from “Taken.”

The latest celebrity to join Waze is DJ Khaled.

He will get you around traffic with catchphrases like, stay focused and Bless up! The journey to greatness begin.

Of course periodically he is going to remind you to buy his new album, I mean this IS DJ Khaled we’re talking about.

He won’t be on Waze long, only until June 30th.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

What’s Coming To Netflix In June If You Haven’t Seen This, You Should: Billy On The Street With THE JONAS BROTHERS!!!!! Memorial Day Travel: Know Before You Go Here Are Some Memorial Day Freebies and Deals Post Malone Sunglasses Coming Soon Someone Compared “Game of Thrones” to “Shrek” And The Similarities Are Hilarious
Comments