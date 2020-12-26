Here’s How To Cure That Holiday Hangover
Here are 6 ways, to cure your Holiday Hangover!
- Drink water – Chug as much H20 as you can before going to sleep after drinking to keep your body hydrated.
- Sip on bouillon – The broth will help you replenish salt and potassium.
- Drink Sprite – It’s not a healthy drink, but studies suggest the soda helps speed up the recovery process.
- Go for a walk – Exercise is a great way to detox the body and sweat will help flush out any toxins.
- Eat protein – Choose lean meals such as egg whites, ground turkey and baked fish to help restore your body.
- Take a nap – It’s especially healthy after drinking because sleep helps flush out toxins from your body and brain.
Hope this helps!