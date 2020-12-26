      Weather Alert

Here’s How To Cure That Holiday Hangover

Dec 26, 2020 @ 8:00am

Here are 6 ways, to cure your Holiday Hangover!

  1. Drink water – Chug as much H20 as you can before going to sleep after drinking to keep your body hydrated.
  2. Sip on bouillon – The broth will help you replenish salt and potassium.
  3. Drink Sprite – It’s not a healthy drink, but studies suggest the soda helps speed up the recovery process.
  4. Go for a walk – Exercise is a great way to detox the body and sweat will help flush out any toxins.
  5. Eat protein – Choose lean meals such as egg whites, ground turkey and baked fish to help restore your body.
  6. Take a nap – It’s especially healthy after drinking because sleep helps flush out toxins from your body and brain.

Hope this helps!

TAGS
exercise hangover Holiday Walk water
POPULAR POSTS
Saturday Night Live - Christmas Morning
Ed Sheeran "Afterglow"
Court Orders Baker to Stop Using Special Ingredient in Cookies
Kim Kardashian West Is Giving Away $500 To 1,000
What's Coming to Netflix in January 2021
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE