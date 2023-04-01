Here’s Every Surprise Song On ‘The Eras Tour’

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 05: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Taylor Swif attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

Every Surprise Song Played by Taylor Swift on “The Eras Tour”

During Taylor Swift’s “Eras Tour,” she plays one or two acoustic songs every night and changes the setlist. This is nice for fans as the surprise performances will make each night on tour special.

For the kickoff of the tour in Arizona, Taylor did acoustic versions of “Mirrorball” (Folklore) and “Tim McGraw” (Taylor Swift).

Taylor Swift singing mirrorball acoustic 🥹 #TSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/QchxGQjOZd — Taylor Swift Updates (@SwiftNYC) March 18, 2023

On night two in Arizona, Taylor performed “This Is Me Trying” and “State of Grace” from Red.

taylor swift really said folklore rights by performing mirroball and this is me trying on the same eras tour weekend pic.twitter.com/1YcTHCh5PF — miguel I arlington 4/1 (@cowboyinwoods13) March 25, 2023

In Las Vegas sang, acoustic versions of “Our Song” and “Snow on the Beach.”

EVERYBODY STOP! listen to taylor swift singing our song pic.twitter.com/TFDUWecR34 — veronica (@soitfuckingoes) March 25, 2023

The second night in Sin City, Marcus Mumford joined Taylor on stage for the live debut of “Cowboy Like Me” and played “White Horse” from Fearless.

Taylor played her first of three nights in Arlington, Texas, on Friday (March 31), where she performed “Sad Beautiful Tragic” for the first time since 2013 and “Ours.”

🚨| Taylor Swift performing “Sad Beautiful Tragic TV” from “Red TV” at ‘The Eras Tour’! The crowd is singing along beautifully. #TSTheErasTour #ArlingtonTSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/tNseMswsZF — The Eras Tour (@tswifterastour) April 1, 2023

What surprise song do you think Taylor will perform when she comes to Cincinnati?