Here’s Every Surprise Song On ‘The Eras Tour’
During Taylor Swift’s “Eras Tour,” she plays one or two acoustic songs every night and changes the setlist. This is nice for fans as the surprise performances will make each night on tour special.
For the kickoff of the tour in Arizona, Taylor did acoustic versions of “Mirrorball” (Folklore) and “Tim McGraw” (Taylor Swift).
Taylor Swift singing mirrorball acoustic 🥹 #TSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/QchxGQjOZd
— Taylor Swift Updates (@SwiftNYC) March 18, 2023
Taylor Swift performing “Tim McGraw” #TSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/c11HfHIyj4
— Taylor Swift Facts (@blessedswifty) March 18, 2023
On night two in Arizona, Taylor performed “This Is Me Trying” and “State of Grace” from Red.
taylor swift really said folklore rights by performing mirroball and this is me trying on the same eras tour weekend pic.twitter.com/1YcTHCh5PF
— miguel I arlington 4/1 (@cowboyinwoods13) March 25, 2023
In Las Vegas sang, acoustic versions of “Our Song” and “Snow on the Beach.”
EVERYBODY STOP! listen to taylor swift singing our song pic.twitter.com/TFDUWecR34
— veronica (@soitfuckingoes) March 25, 2023
The second night in Sin City, Marcus Mumford joined Taylor on stage for the live debut of “Cowboy Like Me” and played “White Horse” from Fearless.
Taylor Swift and @MarcusMumford performing “cowboy like me” at #TSTheErasTour !
pic.twitter.com/CAq6i58Whz
— Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (@TSTheErasTour) March 26, 2023
Taylor played her first of three nights in Arlington, Texas, on Friday (March 31), where she performed “Sad Beautiful Tragic” for the first time since 2013 and “Ours.”
🚨| Taylor Swift performing “Sad Beautiful Tragic TV” from “Red TV” at ‘The Eras Tour’! The crowd is singing along beautifully. #TSTheErasTour #ArlingtonTSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/tNseMswsZF
— The Eras Tour (@tswifterastour) April 1, 2023
What surprise song do you think Taylor will perform when she comes to Cincinnati?