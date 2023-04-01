99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Here’s Every Surprise Song On ‘The Eras Tour’

April 1, 2023 1:42PM EDT
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 05: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Taylor Swif attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

Every Surprise Song Played by Taylor Swift on “The Eras Tour”

During Taylor Swift’s “Eras Tour,” she plays one or two acoustic songs every night and changes the setlist.  This is nice for fans as the surprise performances will make each night on tour special.

For the kickoff of the tour in Arizona, Taylor did acoustic versions of “Mirrorball” (Folklore) and “Tim McGraw” (Taylor Swift).

On night two in Arizona, Taylor performed “This Is Me Trying” and “State of Grace” from Red.

 In Las Vegas sang, acoustic versions of “Our Song” and “Snow on the Beach.”

 The second night in Sin City, Marcus Mumford joined Taylor on stage for the live debut of “Cowboy Like Me” and played “White Horse” from Fearless.

 Taylor played her first of three nights in Arlington, Texas, on Friday (March 31), where she performed “Sad Beautiful Tragic” for the first time since 2013 and “Ours.”

 What surprise song do you think Taylor will perform when she comes to Cincinnati?

