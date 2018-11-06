Here’s A Little Taste Of Colton As Your Next Bachelor Entertainment Tonight blessed us with a little teaser promo from Colton’s season as “The Bachelor”… The season kicks off in January on ABC. BachelorColtonEntertainment TonightpromoTeaser SHARE RELATED CONTENT Is This The Next Captain America???? Another Bachelor Franchise Couple Calls It Quits Jimmy Fallon Unveils People Magazine’s “Sexiest Man Alive” Demi Lovato Is Out Of Rehab Deadpool Trolls Wolverine…And The Retaliation Is SAVAGE THE SPICE GIRLS ARE BACK ON TOUR (minus one member) *mic drop*