Here Is The KDF Zoeller Pump Company Touring Pegasus Parade Route
With nearly 20 units, the re-imagined parade will travel over 60 miles and through more than 35 neighborhoods around Louisville and in Southern Indiana Saturday and Sunday. Here’s where to catch a glimpse:
Day 1: Saturday, April 10, 1-5 p.m. – South Louisville, Shively, Algonquin, Park Duvalle, Parkland, Chickasaw, Shawnee, Portland, Russell, Central Business District (Downtown), and across the Clark Memorial (2nd Street) Bridge into Jeffersonville, IN.
Day 2: Sunday, April 11, 1-5 p.m. – Saint Joseph, Merriweather, Schnitzelburg, Germantown, Tyler Park, Deer Park, Belknap, Hayfield Dundee, Bashford manor, West Buechel, Newburg, Buechel, Fern Creek, Jeffersontown, Douglass Hills, Middletown and Lyndon.
Timing of when the parade arrives to each area will be pending traffic and logistics as it moves through the community. It will be traveling at about 15 mph to give residents a chance to see it. A complete list of the streets and areas along the touring parade route will be posted online each day at KDF.org/parade.
What you’ll see:
4 Inflatable balloon characters: Zoeller Pump Company (Goldie Pegasus), Caesars Southern Indiana (Caesar), Waystar (Buddy the Dinosaur), AARP (Lady Liberty)
Festival VIPs: 2021 Derby Festival Board Chair, Judy Hess, and the 2021 Royal Court riding the Derby City Express
Specialty Units: Kosair Shriner’s Calliope, WAVE 3 Storm Tracker, United States Marine Corps, U.S. Navy, TARC Design-A-Bus showcasing local student artwork, Meijer 1936 Chevy Stake Rack Antique Truck, LG&E Louie the Lightning Bug, T-Mobile’s Mobile Billboard, and on route music provided by Zoeller Pump Company
Along the route: Girl Scouts of Kentuckiana and League of Mascots
Decorate your homes, yards or porches and post photos on social media using the hashtag #PegasusPorchParade or #DerbyFestivalSpirit! And if you happen to miss it, catch a special broadcast on WAVE 3 News on Saturday, April 24 at 7 p.m. and again on Thursday, April 29 at 2 p.m.
Find out more KDF and Derby happenings at www.derbyderbyderby.com