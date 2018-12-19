Here Are The Most Anticipated Movies Of 2019

1.  “Captain Marvel”

2.  “Avengers: Endgame”

3.  “Dark Phoenix” . . . the latest “X-Men” movie.

4.  “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” . . . Tarantino’s latest, with Brad PittLeonardo DiCaprio, and Margot Robbie.

 

5.  “The Irishman” . . . Another Scorsese mob flick starring Robert De NiroAl Pacino, and Joe Pesci.

 

6.  “It: Chapter 2”

 

7.  “Glass” . . . M. Night Shyamlan’s sequel to both “Unbreakable” and “Split”.

8.  “Joker” . . . with Joaquin Phoenix in the title role.

 

9.  “Aladdin” . . . Disney’s live-action remake.

10.  “Hellboy” . . . with David Harbour from “Stranger Things” taking over the character.

 

 

