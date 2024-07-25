99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Here Are The Best Songs of the ’90s

July 25, 2024 9:39AM EDT
In honor of Throwback Thursday, “Esquire” magazine put out a list of the 50 Best Songs of the ’90s.

Nirvana’s “Smells Like Teen Spirit” tops a list of the best songs of the ’90s. It’s followed by “Fantasy (Remix)” by Mariah Carey, and “Nuthin’ But a ‘G’ Thang” by Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg. Here’s the Top 15:

  1. Smells Like Teen Spirit“, Nirvana
  2. Fantasy (Remix)“, Mariah Carey
  3. Nuthin’ But a ‘G’ Thang“, Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg
  4. [Eff] and Run“, Liz Phair
  5. Around the World“, Daft Punk
  6. Cannonball“, The Breeders
  7. The Rain (Supa Dupa Fly)“, Missy Elliott
  8. Rebel Girl“, Bikini Kill
  9. Sabotage“, Beastie Boys
  10. Only Shallow“, My Bloody Valentine
  11. Juicy“, Notorious B.I.G.
  12. Criminal“, Fiona Apple
  13. No Scrubs“, TLC
  14. Gold Soundz“, Pavement
  15. Wonderwall“, Oasis

What do you think of this list? We think there were some music “snobs” involved in creating this with some of these picks! lol

