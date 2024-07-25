Here Are The Best Songs of the ’90s

Source: YouTube

In honor of Throwback Thursday, “Esquire” magazine put out a list of the 50 Best Songs of the ’90s.

Nirvana’s “Smells Like Teen Spirit” tops a list of the best songs of the ’90s. It’s followed by “Fantasy (Remix)” by Mariah Carey, and “Nuthin’ But a ‘G’ Thang” by Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg. Here’s the Top 15:

What do you think of this list? We think there were some music “snobs” involved in creating this with some of these picks! lol