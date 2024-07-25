Here Are The Best Songs of the ’90s
July 25, 2024 9:39AM EDT
Source: YouTube
In honor of Throwback Thursday, “Esquire” magazine put out a list of the 50 Best Songs of the ’90s.
Nirvana’s “Smells Like Teen Spirit” tops a list of the best songs of the ’90s. It’s followed by “Fantasy (Remix)” by Mariah Carey, and “Nuthin’ But a ‘G’ Thang” by Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg. Here’s the Top 15:
- “Smells Like Teen Spirit“, Nirvana
- “Fantasy (Remix)“, Mariah Carey
- “Nuthin’ But a ‘G’ Thang“, Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg
- “[Eff] and Run“, Liz Phair
- “Around the World“, Daft Punk
- “Cannonball“, The Breeders
- “The Rain (Supa Dupa Fly)“, Missy Elliott
- “Rebel Girl“, Bikini Kill
- “Sabotage“, Beastie Boys
- “Only Shallow“, My Bloody Valentine
- “Juicy“, Notorious B.I.G.
- “Criminal“, Fiona Apple
- “No Scrubs“, TLC
- “Gold Soundz“, Pavement
- “Wonderwall“, Oasis
What do you think of this list? We think there were some music “snobs” involved in creating this with some of these picks! lol
More about: