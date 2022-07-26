      Weather Alert

Here Are the 2022 MTV VMAs Nominees

Jul 26, 2022 @ 9:17am
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 23: Doja Cat attends the 2019 BET Awards on June 23, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

MTV has announced its VMA nominees.

VIDEO OF THE YEAR – Doja Cat – “Woman” – Drake ft. Future & Young Thug – “Way 2 Sexy” – Ed Sheeran – “Shivers” – Harry Styles – “As It Was“ – Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – “INDUSTRY BABY” – Olivia Rodrigo – “brutal” –

VMA Nomination Totals – Jack Harlow, Kendrick Lamar and Lil Nas X have 7 nominations each. Taylor Swift, Doja Cat, and Harry Styles (6 each), and Billie Eilish, Drake, Dua Lipa, Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift (Taylor’s Version) and The Weeknd (5 each).

ARTIST OF THE YEAR – Bad Bunny – Drake – Ed Sheeran – Harry Styles – Jack Harlow – Lil Nas X – Lizzo.

SONG OF THE YEAR – Adele – “Easy On Me” – Billie Eilish – “Happier Than Ever” – Doja Cat – “Woman” – Elton John & Dua Lipa – “Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)” – Lizzo – “About Damn Time” – The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber – “STAY”

Who do you think will take the top prize?

TAGS
MTV VMA
