Here Are Ten Eco-Friendly Things We Actually Enjoy Doing For Earth Day
April 22 Earth Day reminder - handwriting on a napkin with cup of coffee
Happy Earth Day! Did you know it’s over 50 years old now? A dude from Iowa named John McConnell came up with it in 1969, and the first Earth Day happened a year later in 1970. So are you doing anything good for the planet today? A recent survey asked people to name the top eco-friendly things they do that make them proud, or spark joy. Here are ten things we actually enjoy doing . . .
- Recycling. Rinsing it out first also made the list.
- Turning off lights when you leave a room.
- Remembering to take reusable bags with you to the store.
- Flattening cardboard boxes.
- Bringing a reusable water bottle with you to avoid using plastic.
- Walking or biking somewhere instead of driving.
- Avoiding single-use items in general.
- Donating clothes or other items, so someone else can use them again.
- Eating the food you bought at the store without wasting any.
- Growing your own produce. Or just herbs if you don’t have a yard.
See? Easy!