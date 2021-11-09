      Weather Alert

Here Are Some Performers For The American Music Awards

Nov 9, 2021 @ 7:18am
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 21: (L-R) Jimin, RM, Jungkook, V, J-Hope, Jin, and SUGA of the K-pop boy band BTS visit the "Today" Show at Rockefeller Plaza on February 21, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

The 2021 American Music Awards will be November 21st. Some of the performers have been announced including BTS with Megan Thee Stallion, Olivia Rodrigo, and Bad Bunny. 

BTS will be joined by Megan Thee Stallion as they deliver the TV world premiere performance of their hit song “Butter.”

Olivia Rodrigo, who leads all nominees with 7, including Artist of the Year, will be taking the stage for her first-ever AMA performance! Bad Bunny will be delivering the world premiere performance of his song “Lo Siento.”

The 2021 AMAs will air live from the Microsoft Theater in L.A. on ABC. The event will stream the next day on Hulu.

Cardi B was previously announced as host. The entirely fan-voted awards have balloting open this year on TikTok.

