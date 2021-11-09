Here Are Some Performers For The American Music Awards

The 2021 American Music Awards will be November 21st. Some of the performers have been announced including BTS with Megan Thee Stallion, Olivia Rodrigo, and Bad Bunny.
BTS will be joined by Megan Thee Stallion as they deliver the TV world premiere performance of their hit song “Butter.”
Olivia Rodrigo, who leads all nominees with 7, including Artist of the Year, will be taking the stage for her first-ever AMA performance! Bad Bunny will be delivering the world premiere performance of his song “Lo Siento.”
The 2021 AMAs will air live from the Microsoft Theater in L.A. on ABC. The event will stream the next day on Hulu.
Cardi B was previously announced as host. The entirely fan-voted awards have balloting open this year on TikTok.
VOTING IS OPEN for the world’s largest fan-voted awards show! Vote for the #AMAs once per day, per award now through November 16. Search AMAs on @tiktok_us or click here: https://t.co/pFcEvm4qhk pic.twitter.com/3uvTtx8BQE
— American Music Awards (@AMAs) October 28, 2021
