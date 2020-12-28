      Weather Alert

Here Are Some Eco-Friendly Ways To Get Rid Of Your Christmas Tree

Dec 28, 2020 @ 11:31am

Now that the Christmas season is over, what do you do with your Christmas tree?

Here are 5 ways to dispose of your Christmas tree in an eco-friendly way.

  1. Recycle your tree – Many counties have Christmas tree drop-off centers.
  2. Plant them in your personal garden – Christmas trees can be used as a barrier to prevent grazing animals from eating fruits and vegetables as they grow.
  3. Use tree needles to make craft projects – The needles of trees can be used to create wreaths.
  4. Turn it into woodchips – Use a large wood chipper to create decorative landscaping materials.
  5. Donate it – Many organizations, including zoos, accept used trees.

Of course if you have a fake tree, you just put it back in it’s box. LOL!

TAGS
Christmas tree christmas trees
POPULAR POSTS
Court Orders Baker to Stop Using Special Ingredient in Cookies
Santa’s Reindeer Caught On Video
Teens Rescue Young Kids From Frozen Pond
Katy Perry “It’s Not The End Of The World”
Kim Kardashian West Is Giving Away $500 To 1,000
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE