Here Are Some Eco-Friendly Ways To Get Rid Of Your Christmas Tree
Now that the Christmas season is over, what do you do with your Christmas tree?
Here are 5 ways to dispose of your Christmas tree in an eco-friendly way.
- Recycle your tree – Many counties have Christmas tree drop-off centers.
- Plant them in your personal garden – Christmas trees can be used as a barrier to prevent grazing animals from eating fruits and vegetables as they grow.
- Use tree needles to make craft projects – The needles of trees can be used to create wreaths.
- Turn it into woodchips – Use a large wood chipper to create decorative landscaping materials.
- Donate it – Many organizations, including zoos, accept used trees.
Of course if you have a fake tree, you just put it back in it’s box. LOL!