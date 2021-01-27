Here Are Plenty Of Heart-Shaped Foods For Valentine’s Day
Always fun when popular brands put out heart-shaped versions of their products for Valentine’s Day. Here are a few we’ve found:
Tyson brand is releasing Tyson Nuggets of Love, which are nuggets made with 100 percent all-white-meat chicken. They are also doing a “Chicken Nugget Bouquet Contest.” Starting on February 1, you can enter the contest by creating your very own chicken nugget bouquet, and post a pic on socials tagging @TysonBrand on Instagram or Twitter with the hashtags #NuggetBouquetContest and #TysonNuggetsofLove through February 17 to enter.
Aldi is selling heart-shaped pasta by Reggano.
Cheerios will once again be making heart-shaped pieces of Honey Nut Cheerios and original yellow-box Cheerios, but adding in new flavors like Blueberry, Chocolate, and Cinnamon.