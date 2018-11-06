Here are Election Day Deals in Louisville

It’s Election Day so after voting , hold on to that sticker or wrist band because it will get you some pretty sweet deals around Louisville!

Some are calling it the most important election of our generation. Even more important than the previous presidential election. Much has been done in order to encourage those who normally wouldn’t vote in a mid-term election to vote this time around.

There are a bunch of places in Louisville that are offering customers some pretty good deals if you come in today or tonight with your “I Voted” sticker or wristband.

Old Louisville Brewery – Bring “I Voted” sticker or wristband and get VIP pricing on pints. Doors open at 5 p.m.

Sweet Surrender Dessert Cafe – Show proof of voting and receive a free mini chocolate chip cookie

HopCat – Celebrate right to vote with free crack fries with a purchase. Dine-in only. Limited to one per customer

The Limbo – Show proof of voting and get half off first drink.

There are a bunch more too! Click HERE to get the full list.