Henry Cavill Might Be ‘Superman’ Again In Another DC Comics Movie

May 28, 2020 @ 8:53am

Henry Cavill, the most recent Superman is in talks to return as Clark Kent in an upcoming DC Comics movie.

In addition to “Man of Steel” in 2013, Cavill played the iconic hero in 2016’s “Batman v Superman” and 2017’s “Justice League.”

Director Zach Snyder recently announced the long-rumored “Snyder Cut” of “Justice League” for HBO Max, though insiders say Cavill wouldn’t be suiting up for the director’s cut, but rather a cameo in one of DC’s upcoming films, which include “Aquaman 2,” “The Suicide Squad” and “The Batman.”

The British actor’s most recent big-screen appearance came in 2018’s “Mission: Impossible — Fallout” alongside Tom Cruise. Cavill currently stars in Netflix’s “The Witcher” and plays the role of Geralt of Rivia.

