Help #TeamAtherton Win $75,000 For Their Art Department From Vans

You can help Atherton High win $75,000 for their art department in Vans Custom Culture national shoe design competition!

The team of Atherton students who participated in the creation of the shoes: Emilia Barnett, Olivia Bunger, Natasha Campbell, Joanna Lock., Alyson Reece and Teague Hansen…led by their art teacher, Rachel Gibbs. The students were given two pairs of blank Vans shoes and were challenged to create designs the reflect both of the following themes — Local Flavor and “Off The Wall” (reflection of the core values of the Vans brand of creativity, authenticity and passion). Only 50 schools in five regions of the country were selected as semifinalists.

Their design in the contest has been placed in the Top 50 (out of 500 designs across the nation) and they need you to vote — daily — for their submission in the contest. You can vote daily through Friday, May 3. If selected as the Grand Prize winner, Atherton will receive $75,000 for their school’s art program, custom codes for the student design team and a visit from the Vans team to their school. The four runners-up will receive $10,000 for their school’s art program.

