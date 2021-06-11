      Weather Alert

Help Find Tod The Cicada

Jun 11, 2021 @ 5:32am
cicadas on leaves
BURTONSVILLE, MD - JUNE 01: Magicicada periodical cicadas, members of Brood X, cluster on a plant at Fairland Recreational Park June 01, 2021 in Burtonsville, Maryland. Billions of periodical cicadas are emerging from the soil in the eastern United States and Midwest to molt, mate, lay eggs and die after living underground for 17 years. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

There’s a missing cicada in Germantown area. This artist’s drawing of a missing cicada named, Tod, posted on a pole is viral this morning. 

Twitter user, @wet_dad originally posted the photo on June 9th and it already has thousands of likes and retweets. There’s no contact information, so we’re not sure what to tell you if you think you’ve found him.

With your help, we can band together as a community and find Tod!

