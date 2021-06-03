Helen Mirren Will Narrate Unscripted Animal Series on ABC “When Nature Calls”

Helen Mirren has signed on to narrate an unscripted animals series titled When Nature Calls for ABC. The actress will narrate a cheeky look at animals and the wild.
New Release: Helen Mirren joins ABC’s comedic one-hour unscripted series, “When Nature Calls with Helen Mirren,” premiering 6/24 on @ABCNetwork https://t.co/CPoyQreuov
— ABC Publicity (@ABC_Publicity) June 2, 2021
The network describes the show, saying it “features comedians putting words into the mouths of beautiful beasts, teeny-tiny frogs, beatboxing badgers and more in captivating footage from all over the world.”
The series will air beginning June 24th.