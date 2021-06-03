      Weather Alert

Helen Mirren Will Narrate Unscripted Animal Series on ABC “When Nature Calls”

Jun 3, 2021 @ 7:08am

Helen Mirren has signed on to narrate an unscripted animals series titled When Nature Calls for ABC. The actress will narrate a cheeky look at animals and the wild.

The network describes the show, saying it “features comedians putting words into the mouths of beautiful beasts, teeny-tiny frogs, beatboxing badgers and more in captivating footage from all over the world.”

The series will air beginning June 24th.

