      Weather Alert

Helen Mirren To Host Harry Potter Fan Competition Show

Sep 16, 2021 @ 7:37am

Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses is a four-part competition show that tests fans on all things Harry Potter and Helen Mirren will host.

It is set to air later this year on TBS and Cartoon Network’s ACME before coming to HBO Max. Harry Potter fans will compete in this trivia contest for bragging rights and the honor of being named House Cup champion. The show will line up with the 20th anniversary of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone.

MORE HERE

TAGS
anniversary competition series Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses Helen Mirren
POPULAR POSTS
Grimace From McDonald's Is A Giant Tastebud And The Internet Is Shook
This Jennifer Aniston Interview Gets Cringey When The Host Tells Her She's "Not A Morning Person"
Tik Tok Olive Garden Life Hack
JLo And Ben Affleck Kiss On The Red Carpet
Feel Good: Cat Saved By American Flag
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Connect With Us Listen To Us On