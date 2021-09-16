Helen Mirren To Host Harry Potter Fan Competition Show

Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses is a four-part competition show that tests fans on all things Harry Potter and Helen Mirren will host.
It is set to air later this year on TBS and Cartoon Network’s ACME before coming to HBO Max. Harry Potter fans will compete in this trivia contest for bragging rights and the honor of being named House Cup champion. The show will line up with the 20th anniversary of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone.
