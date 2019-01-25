Heinz Unveils ‘Ketchup Caviar’ For Valentine’s Day

This is a display of Heinz Ketchup on display in a market in Pittsburgh on Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

UMMMMM…. IM GOOD….

Want to treat your valentine to a high-class dinner but don’t have the budget? Heinz is here for you, unveiling their brand new ‘Ketchup Caviar’.

The ‘caviar’ isn’t made with fish eggs, but with tiny balls filled with ketchup. Heinz calls it a “limited edition delicacy for true ketchup lovers”.

America’s favorite ketchup presents America’s favorite caviar. Reply with #HeinzKetchupCaviar and #Sweeps for the chance to get your hands on one of 150 jars this Valen-HEINZ day. No purchase necessary. Rules linked in bio. pic.twitter.com/aa8NNebVk1 — Heinz Ketchup (@HeinzKetchup_US) January 24, 2019

Unfortunately, you won’t find it on store shelves. Only 150 jars of ketchup caviar were made, and they’re being given away via an online contest for ‘Valen-HEINZ’ day.