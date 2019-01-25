Heinz Unveils ‘Ketchup Caviar’ For Valentine’s Day

This is a display of Heinz Ketchup on display in a market in Pittsburgh on Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

UMMMMM…. IM GOOD….

Want to treat your valentine to a high-class dinner but don’t have the budget? Heinz is here for you, unveiling their brand new ‘Ketchup Caviar’.

The ‘caviar’ isn’t made with fish eggs, but with tiny balls filled with ketchup. Heinz calls it a “limited edition delicacy for true ketchup lovers”.

Unfortunately, you won’t find it on store shelves. Only 150 jars of ketchup caviar were made, and they’re being given away via an online contest for ‘Valen-HEINZ’ day.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Cardi B Catwalks to “Baby Shark’ Because Why Not…. Krispy Kreme To Release “Conversation” Valentine Doughnuts Pizza Hut Changes Name For Super Bowl White Castle Offering Free Combos To Federal Employees Ava Max Performs Sweet But Psycho On The Late Late Show Selena Gomez, Julia Michaels Sing About Anxiety and Exes in New Song
Comments