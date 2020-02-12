      Weather Alert

Heinz Released Ketchup-Flavored Truffles

Feb 12, 2020 @ 10:46am

THIS IS NOT OKAY!

Heinz Ketchup may be a favorite of those who like to smother their french fries, hamburgers and even eggs with it but what about pairing the condiment with chocolate.

Heinz UK collaborated with chocolatier Fortnum & Mason for unique “ValenHeinz” Tomato Ketchup Truffles. The chocolate is described as “tangy but smooth,” and is promised to “give you the taste of Heinz Ketchup in every bite.” Um ok.

The truffle box comes with three chocolate flavors, dark, milk, and white chocolate and retails for $25 per box. Only 1,000 were made and have already sold out, however, Heinz and Fortnum & Mason are giving away a box for social media follows.

 

TAGS
chocolate heinz truffles Valentine's Day
POPULAR POSTS
Louisville 4th Grader In Super Bowl Ad
Ben Davis' Phone Tap
Big Bang Theory Stars Set to Star in a New Show to take Place in Louisville
At a Twista Concert, Sign Language Interpreter Becomes the Real Star
Listen Now On Alexa!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE