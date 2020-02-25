      Weather Alert

Heinz Is Releasing A Mayoracha Sauce This Year

Feb 25, 2020 @ 3:35pm

Heinz making Mayoracha sauce (mayonnaise + sriracha) is about to make getting lost in the sauce a breeze!

 

The process for filing this trademark started in 2019, but it looks like it was recently approved.

This is good news because it means this lovely, saucy collab could be coming to grocery stores relatively soon.

This isn’t the first time Heinz combined two crowd-favorite sauces into one bottle.

There’s already Mayochup (mayo + ketchup), Mayomust (mayo + mustard), Mayocue (mayo + barbecue), and Kranch (ketchup + ranch). It’s only logical that the next sauce to join this line has a bit of spice like sriracha.

