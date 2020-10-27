Heinz Giving Away “Tomato Blood” For Halloween
Heinz is giving away bottles of its redesigned Halloween “Tomato Blood” ketchup and the only way to get one is to enter to win one. They won’t be sold in stores.
From now through October 31 at 11:59 p.m. CDT, you can enter to win your own bottle of the ketchup by making a TikTok video. The TikTok must include a bottle of Heinz ketchup somewhere in it and have the hashtags #HeinzHalloween and #Sweepstakes in the caption. Once you do that, you’ll have to enter your video information to HeinzHalloween.com then you’ll officially be entered to win.
Heinz will choose 570 winners from the entries starting after November 1, and then will send out the fun Tomato Blood bottles to the winners so they can use their ketchup as they so please.