Heidi Klum’s Legs Were Insured…And One More Than The Other

Jan 18, 2022 @ 7:48am

Heidi Klum just shared a little fun fact on The Ellen DeGeneres Show this week, admitted that a client once put an insurance policy on her legs — and one of her lower limbs is actually worth more than the other.

“When I was young, I fell into a glass and I have, like, a big scar,” “Obviously I put so much spray tan on right now you can’t see it right now but yeah, one was more expensive than the other one.”

Klum actually told People magazine 5 years ago that one of her legs was insured for $1 million while the other was insured for $1.2 million, and she makes sure they’re still worth that in her 40s.

“I always enjoyed, and I still do, wearing super short miniskirts showing off my legs,” she said at the time. “I think legs are sexy. I do like to put a focus on my legs when I go out or when I get onto the red carpet. I do.

