Hearing Impaired Janitor Brought to Tears When Kindergarteners Sign ‘Happy Birthday’ to Him

There is still good in this world. And I’m ugly crying about it.

A longtime janitor at a Tennessee elementary school received a sweet birthday surprise from some kindergarteners. James Anthony was floored when he entered a classroom on Tuesday and was greeted by the class signing the words to “Happy Birthday.”

Anthony, who turned 60 that day, is hearing-impaired but can read lips.

Hickerson Elementary School principal Jimmy Anderson said the students love Anthony and that he is a great role model. “Mr. James teaches the kids sign language every now and then, teaches them good manners and how to treat other people,” he said.