Hearing Impaired Janitor Brought to Tears When Kindergarteners Sign ‘Happy Birthday’ to Him

There is still good in this world. And I’m ugly crying about it.

A longtime janitor at a Tennessee elementary school received a sweet birthday surprise from some kindergarteners. James Anthony was floored when he entered a classroom on Tuesday and was greeted by the class signing the words to “Happy Birthday.”

Anthony, who turned 60 that day, is hearing-impaired but can read lips.

Hickerson Elementary School principal Jimmy Anderson said the students love Anthony and that he is a great role model. “Mr. James teaches the kids sign language every now and then, teaches them good manners and how to treat other people,” he said.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

A “Clueless” Reboot Is in The Works, As If! Easiest Couples Costumes for this Halloween Hallmark Releases Their Christmas 2018 Countdown to Christmas Lineup with 37 New Movies Choose Your Tropic! Ariana Grande Announces Sweetener Tour and Dates Win Your Way to Drake!
Comments