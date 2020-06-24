Healthy at School: Kentucky Reveals Safety Guidance Plan for Schools this Fall
Commissioner of Education Kevin Brown on Wednesday announced guidance on safety expectations and best practices for Kentucky’s return to school in the fall.
Brown’s most repeated guidance was about the requirements to wear face coverings. Brown said people will need to stay six feet away from everyone whenever possible. In close quarters such as classrooms, students and teachers will need to cover their faces if they can’t maintain that distance. He also said anyone on a school bus will need to wear a face mask.
The Healthy At School program will require all districts to check students’ temperatures upon arrival, sanitize all surfaces and perform contact tracing.
