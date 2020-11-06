Health Experts Say Getting Your Flu Shot This Year Is “Most Important”
Health experts say getting your flu shot is one of the most important things you can do heading into the holiday season. The CDC recommends anyone over six-months of age get the shot on a yearly basis.
And experts say this year could present some significant challenges due to the coronavirus outbreak coinciding with flu season. And since many symptoms of the flu overlap those of COVID-19, they say it’s important to protect yourself and others around you as much as possible.
