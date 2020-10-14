HBO Developing Scripted Series Based On Elon Musk’s SpaceX
HBO is development a limited series about the rise of SpaceX, Elon Musk’s private rocket company that is in the midst of reviving the United States’ space aspirations.
Produced by Channing Tatum, the six-episode series would tells the story of Musk as he handpicks a team of engineers to work on a remote Pacific Island where they build, and launch, the first manned SpaceX rocket into orbit — the Falcon 9 — on May 30, 2020. SpaceX is a big piece of Musk’s lifelong dream to make humankind a multi-planetary species.
The successful SpaceX mission this past summer saw Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken, the two-man NASA astronaut team aboard the Crew Dragon capsule, return safely to Earth on August 2 after a two-month stay on the International Space Station.
