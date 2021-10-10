      Weather Alert

Hayley Williams Quits Social Media

Oct 10, 2021 @ 8:55am

Hayley Williams says she’s done with social media.

She made the announcement to her fans, saying, “I’ve been on the internet and, more specifically, social media, since I was 15. Maybe even younger. It started with the blog sites… then Myspace. Then Paramore became a thing and social media wasn’t even just for my own person use anymore but it was part of the job. It has been a useful and mostly beautiful part of the job. I crave connection and the internet is a pretty good tool for that when it’s not tearing us apart.

 

She added, “Now I know for sure that my desire to move away from personal accounts (yes, even my finsta) is based on nothing more than my interest in keeping a boundary between a public and a private life… and wanting to spend more time looking up and out, rather than down.

Do you think you could quit social media?

