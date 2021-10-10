Hayley Williams Quits Social Media

Hayley Williams says she’s done with social media.
She made the announcement to her fans, saying, “I’ve been on the internet and, more specifically, social media, since I was 15. Maybe even younger. It started with the blog sites… then Myspace. Then Paramore became a thing and social media wasn’t even just for my own person use anymore but it was part of the job. It has been a useful and mostly beautiful part of the job. I crave connection and the internet is a pretty good tool for that when it’s not tearing us apart.”
She added, “Now I know for sure that my desire to move away from personal accounts (yes, even my finsta) is based on nothing more than my interest in keeping a boundary between a public and a private life… and wanting to spend more time looking up and out, rather than down.”
Do you think you could quit social media?